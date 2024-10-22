The City of Fort Myers shared Yacht Basin & City of Palm Park updates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two big ticket items were on the City of Fort Myers' regular council meeting agenda Monday: the Yacht Basin and the City of Palms Stadium.

FOX 4 has been closely following both.

In September, we learned that Suntex, the company responsible for redesigning the yacht basin, had submitted the permit application.

The Army Corps of Engineers told us the first permit was issued in December 2023, and the hold-up in construction was not due to the corps not issuing a permit.

Then, Suntex submitted another application in June 2024, that's now being looked at.

Councilman Johnny Streets, like many of you want to know why this project is taking so long to move forward? He said the project is costing the city money and just sitting there unused.

"So that's why I brought this forward as an information piece, so that people will, at least have an idea where we are, and perhaps if there's any public hearings, they can chime in on it," Streets was concerned with the amount of time that is passing with no results.

The same law firm, Wilbur Smith Attorneys at Law, represents the Yacht Basin and the City of Palms Park projects.

A firm representative gave an update regarding the Yacht Basin project at Monday's meeting. She said it's back in the Army Corps' hands.

"We'll be formally noticing the process this week, which was confirmed today," Madison Vogelbach said.

"So once the notice starts, all of the miscellaneous agencies will be able to provide their comments on the project. So we're just kind of waiting on that. With the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, we're responding to FDE piece comments, and we'll be engaging with them concurrent with the Army Corps of Engineers review process."

The City of Palms Stadium is another project that has been on ice.

Streets telling us that "time is money"; whether they are in negotiations or not, he wants answers.

"I would use the term, we in negotiations," says Streets. "But where are those negotiations? What are the hold ups? Are we meeting them halfway? Are they meeting us halfway? Or is it going to cost us more money?"

Wilbur Smith's representative responded.

"USL has completed a phase one stadium assessment and is conducting a phase two next week. Megen Construction is doing the full pre-construction evaluation and cost estimate. USL and the city have engaged, both have engaged an appraiser to complete a full site appraisal, which is necessary ahead of any land transaction."

The representative shared that the United Soccer League remains extremely enthusiastic and committed to the project.

They still plan to bring professional men's and women's soccer teams to a "renovated City of Palms Park".

