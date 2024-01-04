HERE'S THE PITCH: Developers propose changes to City of Palms Park

FORT MYERS, Fla — The Fort Myers City Council will meet Thursday morning to hear developer proposals to make major changes to the City of Palms Park.

The baseball stadium was built in 1993 and was the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox until 2011. FSW has used the stadium at times since then, but it's mostly sat empty.

Last fall, the city sent out surveys to ask people what they would like to see happen to the land the stadium, other parks, and the Skatium complex sits on.

According to a city document, it's preferred redevelopment vision would include a professional soccer facility, as well as other multi-sport and mixed-use entertainment destinations.

The four developers that will pitch ideas Thursday include:

Scythe LLC

USL Soccer

Elliott Sidewalk Communities

Radd Sports

Fox 4 has a crew inside the meeting and will update this story as soon as it develops.