Caloosahatchee River Bridge is on schedule to reopen by August 11, FDOT says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been four weeks since the Caloosahatchee River Bridge closed. In Fort Myers, many drivers are experiencing traffic build-up at the Edison Bridge as commuters travel in and out of the city.

The Florida Department of Transportation and Lee County are adjusting traffic signals over the next month and a half to alleviate crowded areas.

FDOT says it aims to complete the bridge updates a year and four months before schedule.

Crews have already demolished and replaced most of the median bridge deck and installed new traffic rails and guardrail posts.

They also shared that most concrete pours are about finished.

The work completed over the past four weeks has propelled the project forward by 212 days, and the bridge is expected to reopen on August 11.

Following that date, the bridge will have daytime and nighttime closures as needed.

The entire project is expected to be concluded by December 2024 or early 2025, depending on the weather.