Despite Caloosahatchee bridge construction, Music Walk plays on in downtown

FORT MYERS, Fla — You might remember that the Art walk in downtown Fort Myers was canceled because the Caloosahatchee Bridge was closed for construction.

"Art Walk is quite different than Music Walk", says the President of the River District Alliance, Lisa Sbuttoni. "We had 60 to 70 vendors that were going to come on the streets during all that traffic. We would have had to close the streets at one o'clock in order to prepare for that. And then where would we have put these 60 vendors who, by the way, started canceling because they didn't want to come near."

But on Friday afternoon, local bands started filling the streets for the River District Music Walk, and since FOX 4's Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price was already in the city, she started to ask about what changed.

The River District Allianceorganizes both the art walk and the music walk. Last month, bands like ROCKSHOW brought the energy.

But then the Caloosahatchee bridge was closed for construction, and traffic started to back up around the Edison Bridge, with the long line of cars draining some of the energy out of downtown. Events like the Art Walk were canceled, and businesses worried the customers wouldn't come.

But a few weeks later, the River District Alliance changed course. "We hoped that people would find alternate routes, which they did," says Sbuttoni. "Now we were able to have a Music Walk, and we're also planning on doing July 4, and the very next day will be the Art Walk, which will be July 5."