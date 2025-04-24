Wooten’s Airboat Tours faces new lawsuit after tour boat crash in Everglades

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A new lawsuit against an airboat company in Collier County claims its negligence caused a crash between two of its boats, which sent more than 20 people to the hospital.

The 49-page lawsuit claims the two drivers of Wooten's Evergaldes Airboat Tours were unfit and inexperienced.

On December 13, 2024, the two airboats owned by Wooten's crashed head-on, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

One boat had 20 people and the other had 13. People were thrown into the water and suffered a variety of injuries, including David Tolson, who Fox 4 spoke with in 2024.

"I found myself and several other individuals part of the boat tour in the water, including a lot of young children," he said.

Another person on the boat was Roxanne Brooks, who recently filed a lawsuit against the airboat company and the two drivers — Thomas Brookbank and Steven Smith.

The lawsuit claims the drivers lacked training, knowledge of navigation rules and boating rules.

It says Brooks was on the boat with her son and his youth football team from California.

After the crash, the lawsuit claims she suffered permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

In nearly all 12 counts in the claim filed on April 21, 2025, most cite negligence.

Another lawsuit was filed in February 2025, which made similar claims.

However, in Wooten's response, they deny the claims and provided a signed consent form. It says a rider cannot sue the company for liability or claims of personal injury, regardless of the cause, including negligence.

Wooten's has not yet responded to the most recent lawsuit.

Fox 4 reached out to both sides for comment, but have not heard back as of Thursday afternoon.