'I was ejected'; Collier County airboat crash victim seeks legal action

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A California man says he ended up in Florida Everglades water, and has retained legal representation following last Friday's airboat crash.

David Tolson says he was a victim of the crash - while visiting the Southwest Florida area with his family for the American Youth Football Team tournament.

Mega Football and Cheer, a San Francisco-based sports group, has previously confirmed to FOX 4 that some of its members were involved in the crash.

Tolson - joining attorneys and reporters from Fort Myers via Zoom - says following the collision between the two airboats, he ended up in the water.

"Just trying to get to my family was a challenge."

"I felt helpless."

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), two airboats carrying a total of 35 people collided head-on .

Preliminary information indicates that a 24’ Alumitech airboat and a 25’ Alumitech airboat were involved, FWC says.

Of the 24 injured, 16 were taken to local hospitals.

According to Tolson, his injuries include a broken arm, five broken ribs and breathing complications.

He also says his wife suffered serious injuries, too, which have prevented them from traveling home.

The legal teams involved say they are conducting their own investigation, in addition to pursuing claims.

"At this point, we are not accusing the proprietor of running a shoddy operation, but this is a case of general negligence," Louis DeFreitas, an attorney for the families.

Attorneys on the call said they are representing nearly nine or ten of the people who were on board the airboats, and they do anticipate further claims.

“We will take the appropriate steps to make sure that justice in this case is served on behalf of all of our clients,” DeFreitas says.

"There are many serious injuries."

Fox 4 News

Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours previously released a brief statement to FOX 4:

“Out of respect for the privacy of all involved and the ongoing process, we will have no further comment. All of us at Wooten's offer our sincere sympathies to everyone involved and wish them a speedy recovery," they said.

The official investigation is being led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.