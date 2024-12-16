Youth football kids, parents among the 24 injured in Ochopee airboat crash

OCHOPEE, Fla. — A youth football team visiting Naples from California was among the 24 people injured in a major airboat collision during a tour in the Everglades on Friday.

Mega Football and Cheer, a San Francisco-based sports group, confirmed some of its members were involved in the crash which occurred during a tour with Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, about 34 miles south of Naples.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), two airboats carrying a total of 35 people collided head-on. Of the 24 injured, 16 were taken to local hospitals.

Preliminary information indicates that a 24’ Alumitech airboat and a 25’ Alumitech airboat were involved, FWC said.

Paul Kenney, a parent attending the same youth championship, shared how his family narrowly avoided the accident. “We were planning to go to Wooten’s but changed our plans at the last minute,” Kenney said. “We made a U-turn and went to another airboat tour instead. On the way, we saw numerous emergency vehicles heading south," he explained.

Kenney later learned that the injured passengers were from the same youth football tournament. “To hear that was crazy,” he said. “We’re just praying for the recovery of those young boys.”

Mega Football and Cheer confirmed to Fox 4 on Monday that all of its members are in stable condition but said several parents sustained significant injuries and will require extended recovery periods.

“We ask for your prayers, positive thoughts, and support for those affected and their families,” the group shared in a Facebook post. "We're grateful for the strength and resilience of our MEGA community during this challenging time," the post said.

Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours released a brief statement:

“Out of respect for the privacy of all involved and the ongoing process, we will have no further comment. All of us at Wooten's offer our sincere sympathies to everyone involved and wish them a speedy recovery," they said.

The FWC is investigating the cause of the crash. It is unclear who was aboard the second boat involved in the collision.