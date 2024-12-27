Several kids were injured in the Wooten's airboat crash including 16-month-old

OCHOPEE, Fla. — Florida Fish And Wildlife released new details about the airboat crash in Big Cypress National Preserve just two weeks ago.

23 people were sent to the hospital in the crash near Ochopee, Florida.

According to FWC's incident report two airboats operating in a marsh about a half mile southwest of Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours "found themselves in a head-on situation."

One vessel was carrying 20 people. The second was carrying 13 people.

According to the report, the airboat drivers attempted evasive action but were unable to avoid the crash.

23 passengers were injured and transported to area hospitals.

On the report, a fatality investigator was notified, but a medical examiner was not brought to the scene.

The two boats were only about ten years old and made by Alumitech as commercial vehicles. The boats were about 25 feet long.

On the report it was not indicated if alcohol was involved. A box was checked "unknown."

According the the list of occupants, at least 14 kids were aboard the boats. Of those, 7 were injured. We do not know the extent of their injuries. A 3-year-old, and a 16-month-old were both injured in the crash.

There was a 60 year old woman from Bonita Springs also injured in the crash.

A majority of the passengers were from either Antioch, California or Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is a developing story and we are still working to learn more details about the crash.

