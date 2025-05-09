COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has confirmed the DNA from the three bears killed were at the scene of the fatal attack. The agency says one bear had some of the victim's remains in it.

FWC took DNA from three bears officers killed on Monday evening and sent them to a lab in Gainesville. A fourth bear was not successfully captured, the agency said.

WATCH TO GET A CLOSER LOOK AT THE SCENE OF MONDAY'S DEADLY BEAR ATTACK:

DNA confirms bear killed 89-year-old Collier County man

All three bears were adult males weighing 207, 263 and 434 pounds.

Late Friday afternoon, the agency got DNA results back, showing one of the bears killed 89-year-old Robert Markel. However, the other two bears had DNA at the scene.

"DNA results received on Friday, May 9, positively identified that the 263-pound male’s DNA was present on Markel, inside his residence and on the dog’s body," FWC said in a statement.

Markel's remains were found approximately 100 yards from his home after family members reported him missing and noticed signs of disturbances. Markel's dog was also killed and found about 20 yards away from Markel's trailer.

The Collier County Medical Examiner indicated the preliminary cause of Markel's death was consistent with injuries caused by a black bear.

"We want to thank the family for their cooperation as they navigate this challenging time, and our thoughts remain with them," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. "I am proud of our staff's professional response and support for the family as they faced an unfathomable event this week."

Because of evidence indicating a physical encounter between a bear and a person, the death of a dog killed by a bear and signs the bear went into Markel's home, FWC says those circumstances require lethal removal.

"The FWC does not make that decision lightly," FWC said.

Jerome is located in the South Bear Management Unit, which has the third largest population of bears in the state, estimated at 1,044 in 2015. The population has a positive annual growth rate, according to demographic analysis.

While it is rare for wild black bears to injure people in Florida, the FWC has documented 42 incidents where wild black bears have made physical contact with people since the 1970s. Of those, three resulted in serious injuries requiring medical attention prior to this incident.

The FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) can be contacted if someone feels threatened by a bear.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.