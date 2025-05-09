COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — State investigators remained on scene following Monday's deadly bear attack on an 89-year-old man in rural Collier County as the agency awaits critical DNA results.

On Thursday, just one Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) vehicle remained on site near the location of Monday’s fatal attack off State Road 29 which claimed the life of Robert Markel, a long time resident in the Jerome community.

WATCH AS LONG TIME RESIDENTS DESCRIBE LIVING ALONGSIDE A GROWING BEAR POPULATION:

"We're in their environment": Deadly bear attack DNA testing underway as residents share concerns

Neighbors who’ve lived alongside wildlife in the rural community of Copeland nearby for decades say bear sightings are common — and increasing.

“I’ve physically lived in Copeland since ’97 and on a daily basis, it’s an everyday thing,” said Jonny Hylberg, who lives just miles from where the attack occurred.

Hylberg, a 28-year resident of the area, believes trash is largely what attracts bears to residential areas.

“The habits these bears are forming right now are based on what we provide for them,” Hylberg explained.

Hylberg explained that as development continues, he's seen more bears coming into the area foraging for food.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a nuisance or anything — it’s just something that animals do. They’re animals. That’s the reason they live outside. I think it probably could’ve been avoided," he said. "We are living in their environment," Hylberg added.

Other residents note that while the attack is highly unusual, they've noticed not only more bears but closer interactions over the years.

“We had a bunch of bears back in the day. Humans hunted them to the brink of extinction,” explained Kalen Kibido, a local resident who has had dozens encounters with bears in the area. “Then they got put on the protected species list, which allowed their population to grow. They got more accustomed to humans, so they pushed closer and closer. Now it’s more of a nightly routine — sometimes you even see them in the daytime!” Kibido added.

FWC estimates there are currently more than 4,000 black bears in Florida — nearly 10 times the number from 50 years ago.

“Until we can definitively say which bears were involved, we are going to continue these efforts,” an FWC official said during a press conference Tuesday.

The state agency said it would continue to capture and kill bears in the area of Monday's attack until a DNA match is confirmed. The results have been sent to a Gainesville facility for analysis.

Kibido said the situation is difficult.

“I don’t know what better they can do,” he said. “Bears on the loose — got a taste for human. He’s crazy, he’s obviously not scared of people. I don’t think they should just go out and hunt them all. I’m not sure," Kibido added.

FWC has said it would release more information once DNA results are available.