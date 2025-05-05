Man found dead, FWC investigating bear's involvement

JEROME, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating a potential bear attack, Monday morning.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox 4 that they were called around 7 a.m. about a man killed in a possible bear attack. After finding the body, deputies could not confirm how the man died.

The victim was off 22777 State Road 29 in Collier County, according to FWC.

FWC could not confirm how the man died, either, as of 9 a.m. But, they do expect to have an update, later today.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the area to learn more.

