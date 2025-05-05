'It's still out there': Bear still loose after attacking and killing 89-year-old man

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have identified the man found dead after a suspected bear attack in a remote part of Collier County Monday morning as 89-year-old Robert Markel.

More than two dozen investigative units from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a propery in a wooded area of the Jerome community off of State Road 29. CCSO received a 911 call at around 7 a.m.

WATCH AS FLORIDA WILDLIFE OFFICIALS SHARE THE LATEST ON THE ONGOING BEAR SEARCH:

"It's still out there": Bear still loose after fatal Collier County attack, victim identified

FWC officials said Markel’s daughter reported witnessing a bear attack and kill her father’s dog. Investigators later discovered Markel’s body nearby on his property. Markel had lived alone on the property with the dog.

FWC suspects the man may have been killed hours before the 911 call came in.

“The bear involved may still be in the area as our officers continue to secure the perimeter,” said FWC Officer George Reynaud in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and avoid the area," he added.

FWC said crews are actively monitoring the scene and had not located the bear or fired any shots as of Monday evening. Four live bear traps have been deployed in the area, and officers will remain on site overnight with drone and surveillance technology.

“Public safety is paramount for us, so we will have officers staged in that area and in that perimeter to ensure public safety at this time,” Reynaud said.

Officials said they are waiting for DNA results to confirm whether a Florida black bear was responsible. If confirmed, it would be a rare case — and the first fatal bear attack in Florida since FWC began tracking such incidents.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Markel,” Reynaud said. “At this time we have deployed four live bear traps around the vicinity of where the incident occurred in an attempt to capture this bear," he added.

FWC said it will release additional information as it becomes available.