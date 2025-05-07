'Never in my life': Neighbors say chilling details of deadly bear attack is highly unusual

JEROME, Fla. — Neighbors in rural Collier County say they’re shaken by a rare and deadly bear attack that left an elderly man dead in a remote area where wildlife sightings are more than common.

Deputies recovered the body of 89-year-old Robert Markel near his trailer just after sunrise on Monday.

"Never in my life": Neighbors react to chilling details of deadly bear attack in Collier County

Wildlife officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced on Wednesday they had killed three bears suspected of being involved in the attack, but theyare still waiting on DNA results to confirm a connection.

Investigators are working to determine how the attack unfolded and why the bear(s) may have acted so violently.

Kalen Kibido, a longtime resident who knows the Markel family, said the incident is unlike anything he’s seen in his lifetime.

“Remarkably surprising,” Kibido said. “I’ve never heard of a bear getting too aggressive. Maybe a mother defending her cubs—but never just out of nowhere."

FWC officials say the man’s camper appeared ransacked when deputies arrived.

"The mattress was of the bed and there were items scattered throughout the trailer," a Collier Count Sheriff's Office report said.

The 911 call recorded the moments before the discovery, with the caller saying, “The dog’s dead. We went to check on him in the camper—he’s gone. The camper’s tore all apart.”

Kibido said bears are a normal part of life in the area near Cypress Bend. He often sees them crossing the road or rummaging near homes, but they typically run when they spot people.

“I’ve had my dogs chase ’em. I’ve even chased them myself,” he said. “The moment they see a human, they’re usually gone. I’ve never seen one get confrontational. I’ve never in my life heard of anything like this."

FWC said the number of bear encounters in Florida has risen steadily over the last 15 years, now averaging around 6,000 calls a year. However, most reports are sightings—not attacks.

According to FWC data, only three bear encounters have been formally reported near Jerome in the past five years. Before this recent incident, the last report in that area came in 2018.

The agency says it is working closely with the community to provide safety guidance while the investigation continues.

“We’re working with them to ensure they feel safe—and stay safe,” an FWC official said. “Those efforts will be ongoing."

FWC says it will release more information once DNA test results are complete.