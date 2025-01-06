NTSB: Cause of Cape Coral plane crash was pilot failure's to secure fuel line

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed the cause of the February 2024 Cape Coral plane crash.

Investigators say due to the pilot's failure to properly secure a fuel supply line, it caused a total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation.

The crash happened on NE 9th Place and Vogiantzis Parkway on Feb. 24, 2024. The pilot said the purpose of flight that day was to make sure recent maintenance was satisfactory.

The maintenance included new fuel lines.

About five minutes after takeoff, the engine lost power at 1,500 ft, teh NTSB says.

The pilot couldn't restore power, and tried to land in a neighborhood. However, the plane hit power lines on the way down before it landed in the grass and skidded into the road.

As investigators were looking into the crash, they found a "significant fuel leak" at the fuel line from the throttle body to the fuel manifold.

They found the pilot did not secure the fuel line to the manifold, which resulted in the loss of engine power.

The pilot suffered minor injuries.