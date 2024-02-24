Neighbors react to emergency plane landing in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The plane that made an emergency landing in Cape Coral Saturday morning, landed one street over from where Tania Obregon lives.

Find more information on the crash here.

Obregon's daughter was playing outside and heard the plane land. She said, "She heard a big boom, and she ran inside."

After the plane crash two weeks ago on I-75 in Naples, Obregon said she's worried.

"It's so close together it makes me weary because we have an airport, a private airport not too far from us and there's always planes flying over us. When is the next one going to land on my house?," Obregon said.

She and her husband David both described their neighborhood as very quiet and not much happens.

David Obregon said, "It's just very strange to have two airplane crashes so close together in such a close proximity as well. It's pretty crazy."

Cape Coral Fire Department said Vogiantzis Parkway remains closed until further notice.