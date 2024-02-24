Plane makes emergency landing on Cape Coral road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A pilot made an emergency landing on a Cape Coral road Saturday morning near NE 9th Place and Vogiantzis Parkway.

The pilot told authorities when he took off from Pine Shadows Air Park in North Fort Myers, he couldn't reach 1,500 feet and his engine died.

Cape Coral Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Specialist Jason Orellana says the pilot tried to land on the road, about six miles away from where he took off from.

Authorities say the pilot made a hard landing because the plane's gears retracted, causing a fuel spill on the road. The pilot walked away with no injuries. No homes, cars or powerlines were hit.

Crews are putting foam on the spill and waiting for the FAA to arrive, which is expected to be between 2-3 p.m.

Orellana says the aircraft is a four-seater with one engine.

In a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration to Fox 4 they say,