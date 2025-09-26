Cape Coral son accused of stabbing mother 100 times appears in court

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man, accused of stabbing his 69-year-old mother to death, appeared in court Friday, where a detective revealed the woman suffered nearly 100 stab wounds.

Devin Johnson is facing second-degree murder charges for the death of his mother, Rosemary Johnson. The investigation began Sept. 16 at a northwest Cape Coral home.

"Our officers responded to the scene, made entry into the house and discovered the victim deceased on the recliner inside the house," a Cape Coral detective said.

According to the detective, the medical examiner found that Rosemary had defense wounds.

"The victim suffered upwards of 100 stab wounds to her body," the detective said.

Surveillance video shows Johnson leaving the home the morning of Sept. 16 and going to Publix, where police said he bought bleach and paper towels.

That afternoon, Rosemary Johnson's daughter made the discovery.

During their investigation, police said they found two bloody knives, one of which was broken. However, according to the detective, the blood on the knives has not been tested yet.

Police said Johnson fled to Collier County, where he was arrested and accused of attacking a K9 and trying to grab a deputy's gun. The detective said they searched Johnson's car and found blood throughout the vehicle.

The judge decided to hold Johnson without bond. He is expected to be back in court October 27.

