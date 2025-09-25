Cape Coral murder suspect transferred back to Lee County, booked into jail

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The man accused of stabbing his mother to death in Cape Coral is back in Lee County.

Devin Johnson was being held in the Collier County Jail after deputies say he committed several crimes there shortly after the murder.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Rosemary Johnson, 69, was found dead in her Cape Coral home on Sept. 16, and Devin is charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation started at a home on Jacaranda Parkway and NW 45th Place.

Cape Coral Police Chief Sizemore said Rosemary's family couldn't get ahold of their mother, so they went to her house.

Inside, Rosemary's daughter told Fox 4 she discovered her mother's body. Sizemore said the family also found bloody foot prints inside.

Johnson is accused of fleeing the scene, and was eventually arrested in Collier County after a fight with deputies.

His additional charges include fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest, battery, attempting to take a law enforcement officer's firearm, animal cruelty and a traffic misdemeanor.

Detectives said they processed Devin's vehicle he took off in. They found blood inside, outside and on Devin's shoes, Sizemore said.

Investigators said evidence shows that Devin Johnson also purchased a plane ticket to Costa Rica after the stabbing with plans to leave on Sept. 17, the day after the murder.

Johnson's family tells police that he has a documented history of substance abuse and domestic violence.

Fox 4 has learned Johnson was previously arrested for attacking his mother, according to court documents.