Collier County deputies arrest Cape Coral murder suspect

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A suspect connected to a homicide investigation in Cape Coral has been arrested.

According to court documents, the Collier County Sheriff's Office got a call from Cape Coral Police on Tuesday afternoon. They said officers were in pursuit of a homicide suspect, identified as Devin Johnson.

The court documents list Johnson's address as the same house where Cape Coral Police were investigating a death on Tuesday. Police said they had a person of interest in custody, but have not identified that person.

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday by police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral death investigation; one person in custody

Collier County deputies said Johnson was in a Toyota Camry, heading into Collier County.

The report said a deputy deployed stop-sticks and Johnson's vehicle hit them. That same deputy then started chasing the car.

According to documents, Johnson suddenly stopped and ran out of the car near Tamiami Trail North and Immokalee Road. The report said Johnson then picked up an unknown item in front of the car on the road, then got back in and took off.

The report said Johnson then came to a stop behind a grocery store and ran into the woods near a neighborhood.

The deputy said he deployed his taser, but it did not effect Johnson. Then, the deputy said in the report that a stun gun was used, which took Johnson down to the ground.

As the deputy tried to handcuff Johnson, the report states Johnson kept trying to get up, kicking the deputy.

At one point, documents state Johnson tried to get the deputy's taser, but the deputy was able to get it away from him.

That same deputy tried to stun Johnson several times, but said it did not work. Then, according to deputies, Johnson tried to grab their gun from the deputy's holster.

Again, deputies tried to tase Johnson again. Other deputies arrived, including a K9 officer from Cape Coral Police.

The report said Johnson tried to choke the dog, but the officer was able to get Johnson's grip off the K9. At that point, law enforcement said they were able to take him into custody.

Johnson is charged with fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest, battery, attempting to take a law enforcement officer's firearm, animal cruelty and a traffic misdemeanor.