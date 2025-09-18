Mother stabbed to death in Cape Coral; son charged with 2nd-degree murder

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says Rosemary Johnson, 69, was found dead in her Cape Coral home on Tuesday, and the person responsible is one of her sons.

Devin Johnson has been charged with second degree murder in connection to a deadly stabbing investigation at a house on Jacaranda Parkway and NW 45th Place.

"The crime scene is extensive," Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore explained during a Thursday press conference.

Johnson's family tells police that he has a documented history of substance abuse.

Investigators say evidence shows that Devin Johnson also purchased a plane ticket to Costa Rica after the stabbing.

FOX 4 has learned Johnson was previously arrested for attacking his mother, according to court documents. You can see the report from Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger below:

This Cape Coral suspect has been arrested twice this year for attacking his mother, according to records

Devin Johnson is accused of fleeing the scene, and was eventually arrested in Collier County.

His additional charges include fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest, battery, attempting to take a law enforcement officer's firearm, animal cruelty and a traffic misdemeanor.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with the victim's son, Anthony Johnson, who said, “I hope people who see this incident in the news that they treat their family like gold and very kindly.”

