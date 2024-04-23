BAIL SET: Driver accused of deadly Matlacha crash appears in court

Update 5:40pm Tuesday, April 23

Here is the arrest report written by state troopers and released by the clerk of courts late Tuesday:

Original Reporting Tuesday, April 23

On Tuesday, a Lee County judge set bail for Cody James Curtis at $252,000 and ordered him to wear an ankle bracelet that would monitor any alcohol consumption.

Curtis was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of 80-year-old Mary Lou Sharpe. The Florida Highway Patrol says he also hit four other people who were sitting outside That BBQ Place the night of the fatal crash.

Troopers say Curtis’s blood alcohol concentration was .137% the night of the crash. The legal blood alcohol concentration limit in Florida is .08%.

John Petrus, the owner of That BBQ Place reacted to the judge's orders with Fox 4's Matlacha Community Correspondent, Colton Chavez.

“I don't think that anyone on this island is going to be happy knowing that if he does make the bail that he is out,” said Petrus.

Curtis's charges are:



1 count of DUI manslaughter

3 counts of DUI serious bodily injury

1 count of DUI property damage

1 DUI injury

Curtis's next day in court is set for May 28, at 8:30 a.m.