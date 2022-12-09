Your Healthy Family: Volunteering is good for your mental health

A lot of times around the holidays, we feel an even deeper call to give back. And it turns out, helping others in need is good for your mental health.

Cleveland Clinic Psychologist Dr. Susan Albers says studies show volunteering is great for your mental health.

“It has been shown to decrease stress levels, depression, anxiety and boost your overall health and satisfaction with life," Dr. Albers said.

She said when you help other people, it activates the reward center in your brain and releases serotonin, dopamine and endorphins. That’s why many people often feel better after volunteering. Some other benefits include meeting new people, getting in some physical activity, and developing a deeper sense of purpose and meaning. Volunteering may also give you a new perspective on life.

Dr. Albers said volunteering doesn’t always have to be something major; you can do simple things like donate food or take out someone’s trash. And you can even get your kids involved.

"You can get your entire family involved in volunteering. It is great to role model to children, that this is a great way to boost your mental health. It’s free. It’s an activity that everyone can do. It doesn’t require a lot of skill or time," she said.