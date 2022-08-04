Your Healthy Family: Health benefits of meditation

Does meditation actually work? People talk about it all the time as a way to relax, unplug and free your mind. A Psychologist with Cleveland Clinic said meditation offers many health benefits.

Dr. Susan Albers said you can meditate anywhere at any time, and research shows it's good for the body and mind.

“Studies have shown that it helps to decrease stress, increase your ability to deal with anxiety, chronic health issues and helps you to cope with pain, to sleep better and to reduce your blood pressure," Dr. Albers said.

She said there are all kinds of meditation styles, but the general rule is the same: to help calm your mind and give you a sense of peace. If you're new to meditation, Dr. Albers said to sit down in a quiet space with no distractions. Next, close your eyes and focus on your breathing. She said you don’t have to sit there for long; even just a few minutes can help. The key is to just relax.

Dr. Albers said if you're having a lot of thoughts while meditating, just try to bring yourself back to the moment.

“There are a lot of misperceptions about meditation. We often think that it takes a lot of time or that it is boring, or that it is difficult. In fact, anyone can participate in meditation," she said.

Dr. Albers said if you have trouble meditating on your own, there are many apps and online videos that can guide you.

