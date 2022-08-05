Your Healthy Family: Getting kids on their back-to-school sleep schedules

Most Southwest Florida kids go back to school on August 10th, and Pediatricians say parents should start the school bed time routine as soon as possible.

"Studies have shown that sleep helps your child behave well at school and have the capacity to focus," Dr. Tien Nguyen, a Pediatrician with Desert Pediatrics, said.

Dr. Nguyen said if you haven't already, now is the time to adjust your kids' sleep schedule and habits, especially if your kids' current wakeup time is a lot different than when school starts.

Dr. Brian Chen, a Sleep Specialist for Cleveland Clinic, said sleep deprivation makes it harder for kids to concentrate in class and impacts their energy levels for sports.

"Tips for transitioning include to get a good night's sleep, so that can include not drinking too much caffeine or sugary drinks during the day, or not having a meal too late at night. Same goes for exercise, try to do it during the day and not too late at night," Dr. Chen said.

"Eliminating the screen time at least an hour before bed. We don't recommend a TV in the room," Dr. Nguyen said.

Doctors recommend replacing the screens with books or other soothing activities, and make sure kids have enough quiet time before bed to help them wind down.

"In a 24 hour period, preschoolers need 10-13 hours of sleep," Dr. Nguyen said.

Doctors also say sleep helps kids cope with any anxiety they may have about heading back to school.

