Your Healthy Family: Collier man has severe lung damage, likely from his job

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County man's family said he ended up in a coma on an artificial lung because of severe damage to his lungs from years in construction and demolition work.

There was a time doctors at NCH Healthcare System didn't think Rudy Figueroa, 50, would make it.

"They told me that he was on the border line to die," Liliana, Rudy's wife, said.

Figueroa, a father of two, was sick for two months at home.

"He was short of breath and all that, so we went to a doctor. They took an x-ray, they said that it was pneumonia," Liliana said. "We had the appointment to see the Pulmonologist on May 13, and two days before that, Rudy got home from work with his lips and his tongue purple."

Liliana said she rushed him to NCH Healthcare System.

"He needed to be intubated and required a ventilator for support,” Dr. Ricardo Martinez Ruiz, a Cardiac Intensivist with the NCH Heart Institute, said.

“He was prone. We flip the patients to try to improve the work of the lungs, and that was just not enough," Dr. Gaston Cudemus, the Medical Director of NCH's ECMO Program, said.

Figueroa's team of doctors told Liliana, he needed ECMO — Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation — also known as an artificial lung. It would oxygenate his blood for him so his lungs could rest and recover.

“I was crying like crazy," Liliana said. "They told me that I have ten minutes to make a decision because they have to transfer him right away, because all the rest of his body can fail. So I said OK, let's do it."

Figueroa was on an artificial lung for 42 days, and for most of that time he was in a coma.

"And I just came see him, standing beside the bed, talking to him," Liliana said.

Figueroa's doctors asked Liliana about his line of work. He works in construction and demolition.

"There's a week prior to his admission, he was exposed to new chemicals at the job," Dr. Martinez Ruiz said.

“Something that they put on the floors, new chemicals," Liliana said.

“All these workers that work in construction and demolition really are exposed to different chemicals and materials. That affects not only the lungs, but also other organs. So over the years, he probably has been dealing with this and it finally got to him,” Dr. Cudemus said.

"He had been doing this for 16 years, so who knows what is on all the ceilings, on the walls,” Liliana said.

Fox 4 interviewed Figueroa and Liliana the day after he was moved from the ICU into a regular patient room.

"Incredible 24 hours," Figueroa said in Spanish.

He said he's grateful he's survived, and that when he took a job in construction and demolition, he never thought this could happen to him. He wants his story to be a reminder to others in his field to protect their health.

“They have to use a respirator. There are guidelines for what kind of masks and respirators they are supposed to use. You have to wear them," Dr. Martinez Ruiz said.

“Obviously, if he goes back to work, he really needs to protect his lungs very well," Dr. Cudemus said.

Since Fox 4 interviewed Figueroa, he's been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery from home.