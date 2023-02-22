Watch Now
Your Healthy Family: Barriers minorities say they face in getting mental healthcare

Posted at 7:43 AM, Feb 22, 2023
NAPLES, Fla. — In honor of Black History Month, Fox 4 is going in-depth and talking to a multi-racial clinician at the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health about barriers minorities face in getting mental healthcare.

Some barriers Sache Caceres, an outpatient clinician at David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health in Immokalee, says minorities face when it comes to getting help with mental health include:

  • Lack of representation
  • History of trauma
  • Lack of resources and awareness
  • Cost

