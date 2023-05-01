Your Healthy Family: 5 Must-do exercises for people over 50

NAPLES, Fla. — As we age, the exercises we need to do to stay fit can change. Fox 4 is showing you the five must-do exercises for people over the age of 50.

1. Pelvic & core exercises

Coach Nino Magaddino, the Owner of Max Flex Fitness in Naples, said pelvic and core exercises have a lot of benefits.

One exercise he mentioned was pelvic squeezes.

“So I want you to bring your feet towards your butt," he said. "Your pelvis is at neutral, so your head goes back and you place your hands your side."

Once in that position, Magaddino said to tuck and round out your pelvis.

“I'm squeezing everything in. So hold {for 2 seconds} and even squeeze the glutes and then release," he said. "It's not a big movement. But you want to focus on the muscles that attach to your pelvis that run all the way down."

He said this particular exercise helps people who have urinary or bladder issues.

Another pelvic and floor exercise Magaddino recommends is bridging. You start in the same position as the pelvic squeezes.

“So now hands your sides, I want you to now raise your hips up high. Squeeze the glutes and then go down nice and slow. So breathe in, and breathe out as you come up," he said.

He said this exercise is good for people with lower back issues.

"That's why it's important that I get him to engage his glute muscles and really stretch out his erectors, which are underneath. And these are exercises you could do at home as well," he said. “A lot of people as they go into retirement, they're less active. And as we slow down, we're sitting more. So as we sit, we don't activate our glute muscles as much, we're kind of hunched and rounded a little bit. So that's why I get him to activate his glute muscles.”

A third pelvic floor exercise you can try right at home: cat cows. These are a simple yoga move in which you switch between rounding and arching your spine.

“Really working on stretching the muscles in through the upper back, but also lengthening the spine, in through the lumbar region. And then as you round through there, you're working on his pelvic floor muscles, as well," he said. "Anybody who has lower back issues, this is one of the best exercises you can do.”

He also recommends doing bird dogs.

“Holding up opposite arm, opposite leg," he said.

He said this exercise activates your core and glutes, and helps with coordination and balance.

Watch Fox 4 Mornings every day this week to see the other must-do exercises for people over the age of 50.

Max Flex Fitness works with the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health, a Your Healthy Family partner, to help its patients with exercise.