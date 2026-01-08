Arcadia puppy breeder sentenced to prison on animal cruelty charges

ARCADIA, Fla. — An Arcadia puppy mill breeder was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after she plead no contest to animal cruelty and neglect charges.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said Rose Anne Romano was sentenced to two years in prison followed by eight years of probation. Romano pleaded no contest to all the charges.

Court records show Romano faced 107 charges, including 82 counts of animal neglect, 18 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, and two counts of forging medical documents.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said this photo shows puppies in "deplorable conditions" at a puppy mill in 2021. A judge sentenced Rose Anne Romano to prison on Wednesday after she plead no contest to 107 criminal charges, including animal cruelty.

The Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after a customer said her puppy lost five pounds under Romano's care.

“The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is staunchly against animal cruelty," Sheriff James Potter said in a statement to FOX 4. "We will continue to investigate incidences of animal abuse vigorously."

They said it seized 39 adult dogs, 19 puppies, and 26 other animals from "deplorable conditions" at Strawberry Farms in 2021.

"No food or water in sight," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "Feces and urine everywhere."

The Sheriff's Office said some of the dogs did not survive, despite medical attention.

Police arrested Romano in Virginia and extradited her to Florida in November of 2021.

Deputies also arrested Robert Polk on 82 counts of neglect, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Court records show that Polk has a hearing scheduled for Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m.