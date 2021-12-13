Watch
Husky breeder accused of animal abuse extradited back to Florida

John Barron
The breeder accused of animal abuse is back in DeSoto County. Rose Romano was arrested in Virginia in November on animal cruelty charges.<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:53 PM, Dec 13, 2021
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say the breeder accused of animal abuse is back in DeSoto County.

Rose Romano was arrested in Virginia in November on animal cruelty charges.

She was extradited to Florida and booked on 107 charges.

Deputies in early November along with DeSoto County Animal Control seized 39 dogs, 19 puppies, and 26 other animals from deplorable conditions at Strawberry Farms.

18 of the charges Romano faces are for causing cruel death, pain, and suffering.

Deputies arrested Robert Polk on multiple counts of neglect.

