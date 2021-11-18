DeSoto County Animal Control looking for good homes for over 60 dogs

ARCADIA, Florida — "They need good homes, they need love, they need attention," said Arcadia resident Mary Whitmen.

Over 60 dogs and other animals were rescued from a puppy mill in Desoto County.

And now, the search is on to find them a new home.

"Every dog here deserves a well-kept home and attention and love from their families," said Desoto County PIO Sara Walker. "So, we're hoping that every dog here will have a family rescue them, adopt them."

But before adoption day comes, it's a long process to get them ready.

Including, the end of the current ongoing investigation.

"Just food, water, just taking care of them," said Walker. "Then medical team here, that should be happening today and tomorrow. The animal control unit will apply for custody once that investigation is over, then they will be available for adoption."

Animal Control isn't worried about finding these dogs new homes.

Because as soon as they got here, the calls have been non-stop.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook here," said Walker. "Many many people are interested, trying to get information about adopting the animals."

And the community has already shown up and started helping these animals by bringing in donations.

"They need more than just this," said Whitmen. "Whatever donations people can give, would be amazing for them. They all need it right now."

Showing that Desoto County is pulling together and finding these animals good homes.

"When it comes time for adoption, it will be a first come first serve basis," said Walker. "We hope that'll be soon in a few weeks."