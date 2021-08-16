Scattered showers and storms later

As Fred moves through the Gulf of Mexico, there will be an extra surge of tropical moisture. This will bring us a few showers along the coast for the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms will work their way into the forecast later in the afternoon with highs rapidly rise in the low to mid-90s.

We'll continue with our rainy season pattern with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons for the rest of your week. If Grace gets close enough to Southwest Florida next Thursday and Friday, it could provide more cloud cover and rain. For now, the models are keeping Grace to our south but it's something to keep a close eye on.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

