Potential Tropical Cyclone #7 is expected to become Grace this weekend

Posted at 12:21 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 12:21:34-04

FIRST UPDATE 8/13/21 11 AM:

NHC is now issuing advisories for what will likely become Tropical Storm Grace this weekend. PTC 7 is positioned in the middle of the Atlantic east of the Windward Islands. The system is moving VERY fast at 21 mph toward the west. It is expected to approach the Windwards by Sunday then follow nearly the same path as Fred. This would place it in the Caribbean Gauntlet of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba, all of which have difficult terrain that will likely prevent the storm from getting too strong. This factor and the fast forward speed are the reasons you don't see more significant intensification on the official forecast. Any path away from those areas could lead to a stronger storm and a track farther north. There is still time to watch it over the next few days while we deal with Fred.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

