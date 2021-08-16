Watch
Tropical wave near Bermuda expected to become a tropical depression as early as tonight

Fox 4
Posted at 8:05 PM, Aug 15, 2021
FIRST UPDATE 8/15/21 8 PM

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one other area of concern which is a small, but well defined area of low pressure located about 150 miles northeast of Bermuda. This has a HIGH chance of development. In fact, environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression to develop tonight as it moves to the SSW at 5 mph. Upper level wind will take its toll starting Tuesday so further strengthening is not likely. Forecast models take this in a loop and back out to sea later in the week so there will be no threat from this to the United States.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018

