Tropical Storm Helene expected to form off the Carolina Coastline

Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 15th, 2024.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 has been designated off the coast of the Carolina Coastline.

The disturbance is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of the system should reach the coast within the warning area on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before the system makes landfall.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina northward to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina

THREATS:

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area beginning late tonight.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

South Santee River, SC to Oregon Inlet, NC... 1-3 ft

Neuse and Bay Rivers, NC... 1-3 ft

Pamlico and Pungo Rivers, NC... 1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

RAINFALL: Through Wednesday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight will bring 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with isolated totals near 8 inches across northern and northeast portions of South Carolina along with the North Carolina Coastal Plain. Across the rest of North Carolina and much of Virginia, the potential tropical cyclone will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals near 6 inches. This rainfall could lead to isolated to scattered flash and urban flooding and minor river flooding.

TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes may occur Monday across eastern North Carolina and vicinity.

SURF: Swells are forecast to affect portions of the coast of the southeastern United States during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

