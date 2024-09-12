TRACKING THE TROPICS: Future Tropical Storm Gordon?

Thursday, September 12, 2024:

Though not a threat to land through the next five days, Tropical Depression #7 is likely to become Tropical Storm Gordon tonight or tomorrow.

The center of Tropical Depression #7 is located in the central Atlantic, moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A west-northwest to west motion at a slower forward speed is anticipated over the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression could become a tropical storm tonight or on Friday. But, conditions aren't favorable for development beyond a weak tropical storm at this time.

There are two other waves we're watching for potential development:

1. East of the Leeward Islands (AL94):

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a small area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. However, the proximity of dry air near the system could limit additional development over the next couple of days. Environmental conditions are expected to become even less conducive over the weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward. Regardless of development, this system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the northern Leeward Islands on Friday.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.

2. Offshore the Southeastern U.S.:

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form along a residual frontal boundary a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coastline this weekend. Thereafter, some subtropical or tropical development is possible during the early part of next week while the system drifts to the north or northwest.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.