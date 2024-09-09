Tropical Storm Francine expected to form on Monday in the Gulf of Mexico

Sunday, September 8th, 2024:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Francine tonight or Monday, then become a hurricane before landfall midweek near the Texas/Louisiana state line.

The system is moving toward the northwest near 5 mph. A slow northwestward to northward motion is expected over the next day or so, followed by a faster motion to the northeast beginning late Tuesday. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move just offshore of the northern Gulf Coast of Mexico through Tuesday and approach the Upper Texas and Louisiana coastline on Wednesday.

Air Force reconnaissance data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. The system is expected to become a tropical storm on Monday, with more significant intensification forecast to occur on Tuesday. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the northwestern U.S. Gulf Coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles, primarily west of the center.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barra del Tordo northward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

HAZARDS:

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area along the northern coast of Mexico beginning Tuesday.

RAINFALL: Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to bring storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches, from the coast of far northeast Mexico northward along portions of the Texas Coast and into Louisiana through Thursday. This rainfall would lead to the risk of flash and urban flooding.

STORM SURGE: Minor coastal flooding is possible along the Mexico coast within areas of onshore flow.

SURF: Swells generated by this system are affecting portions of the Gulf coast of Mexico and are expected to spread northwestward across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coastline through midweek. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

