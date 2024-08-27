Watch Now
New tropical wave forecast to develop in the Atlantic

As expected, the Atlantic is heating up and our next system may develop in the next week
Monday, August 26th, 2024: As we talked about last week, a wave of energy in the Atlantic is starting to develop into something more...right around or just after Labor Day.

An area of low pressure could form in the central portion of the Tropical Atlantic in a few days. Thereafter, environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development of this system by this weekend into early next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Whether or not it could impact Florida is too far out to know, but this does warrant watching. Once the system develops, then models will be available to better show where this system will track. Your Fox 4 Weather Team will keep you updated.

