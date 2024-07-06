SEARCH ENDS: Crews find body of missing teenager off Sanibel coast

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Police Department says the body of a teen swimmer, who went missing at Blind Pass Beach on Tuesday morning, has been found.

Authorities identified the teenager as 17-year-old Isaac Breese of Cape Coral.

"On behalf of all the first responders involved, I ask that you keep him and his family in your prayers," said Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton on Friday evening.

The teen's body was found on Thursday afternoon. Sanibel Fire and Rescue says on Tuesday, three teenagers swam out to the sandbar, and Breese got swept away by a strong current.

A rescue swimmer got to the scene and rescued one girl and one boy — both teenagers.

First responders from Sanibel, Captiva, Lee County and the Coast Guard searched for Breese for days, until they found his body on Thursday afternoon.

RECOVERY MISSION: Update on search for teenager who disappeared swimming in Sanibel