SEARCH UNDERWAY: Local teen disappeared while swimming at a beach on Sanibel

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Rescue boats and helicopters searched the waters around Blind Pass Beach on Sanibel Tuesday, looking for a teenager who disappeared while swimming.

FOX 4’s Austin Schargorodski rushed there as soon as he found out crews were being called in to search. - Sanibel Fire and Rescue told him three teenagers swam out to the sandbar, and one of them got swept away by a strong current.

Austin Schargorodski Search and rescue boats looking for the missing swimmer in the waters at Blind Pass on Captiva.

Standing on Blind Pass Bridge, you could see how quickly the water was flowing off shore to where the rescue boats were searching for the swimmer.

Sanibel’s Fire Chief, Jeff Pawul, said rescue crews got there just before noon to respond to a call about three teenagers struggling in the water.

“We got reports of two males and one female being swept out by the current. A rescue swimmer reached the scene and was able to rescue one male and one female. A third swimmer remains unaccounted for, and multiple fire boats, LCSO, Sheriff's Department, and Coast Guard are conducting a coordinated search,” Pawul explained.

Austin Schargorodski Jeff Pawul, Sanibel Fire and Rescue Chief.

You could see signs warning swimmers of the dangerous current as you walk onto Blind Pass Beach.

Max and Sarah Berkovits vacation here from New York, and told me they’ve experienced first-hand how strong the current can be.

“We were out on a rubber raft and the current pulled us out. We tried to get back in staying on the raft but we couldn’t manage it,” said the Berkovits’.

Austin Schargorodski Max and Sarah Berkovits, vacationers from New York.

Luckily, the Berkovits’ said a fisherman swam out and rescued them.

“When there’s a tide change at a pass like this, the tides can run pretty quick whether that’s in or out - a lot of people get caught up in those and get swept offshore,” said Pawul.

Heading into the 4th of July holiday, Pawul said he knows a lot of people might swim at Blind Pass, so he emphasizes being careful.

Austin Schargorodski Helicopter circling over Blind Pass looking for the missing swimmer.

“Try and stay close to shore, use life preservers if you need to. Make sure people know who’s out in the water,” said Pawul.

The Sanibel Police Department said the search would continue into the evening with the U.S. Coast Guard using air assets like helicopters.