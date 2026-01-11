SANIBEL, Fla. — The City of Sanibel marked a special milestone Saturday as people gathered to celebrate the city's 50th anniversary with a special time capsule ceremony.

WATCH: Sanibel celebrates 50 years:

City of Sanibel celebrates 50 years with time capsule

City Council members filled the capsule with pieces of the island's history, including a brick from a Sanibel Lighthouse caretaker cottage that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The ceremony featured live music and speeches from Sanibel's mayor and city manager.

Sanibel Mayor Mike Miller said the city was founded to control development and maintain the island's unique character.

“It’s the environmental stewardship," Miller told FOX 4. "You know, it’s the idea of a community coming together, focused on being able to preserve an environment consisting of our wildlife, our plants and vegetation, and yet having those amenities that we all enjoy. You know we’re trying to find that perfect balance.”

The city was founded in November of 1974. Miller said the 50th anniversary celebrations started in 2024 and ended with Saturday's ceremony.

Miller said the time capsule will be stored at City Hall and is scheduled to be opened in 25 years, providing future generations with a glimpse into Sanibel's history.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

