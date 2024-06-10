Man found guilty of killing 2 women in San Carlos Park to be sentenced in August

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — A man found guilty in the 2021 murder of two women in San Carlos Park will be sentenced in August.

On Friday, a jury found Ethan Cartwright guilty of two counts of second degree murder with a firearm and one count of shooting at/into a dwelling or building.

In November 2021, Cartwright fired two shots and killed a woman inside of a San Carlos Park home.

RELATED: 2 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in San Carlos Park

A second woman, who was standing outside of the front door, heard the gunshots and began running down the front walk screaming for help.

Cartwright chased her down and shot her four times - killing her.

Cartwright barricaded himself inside the home - leading to negotiations by the Lee County Sheriff's Office's SWAT Team.

He surrendered and was taken into custody.

After the murders, the state attorney's office says Cartwright sent text messages to several people admitting his involvement in the crime.

Two children were inside of the house. They went to a neighbor and were unharmed.

The state attorney's office says the shooting was caught on surveillance video from the victim's home and was used as evidence.

A new sentencing date has been scheduled for August 12, 2024.