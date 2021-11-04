2 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in San Carlos Park

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Two women are dead and a suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a home in San Carlos Park Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the 1800 block of Apple Road around 8 a.m.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said one of the two women was shot outside the home, and a second woman inside the home. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home after an attempt to subdue him with a Taser failed.

Two children were inside the home at the time and were not harmed during the course of the standoff.

Marceno said the subject eventually gave himself up to deputies without incident. He added initial investigation points to a domestic dispute that led to the shooting.

