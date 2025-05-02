Ryan Cole guilty of first degree murder for 2019 Charlotte County slaying

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A jury in Charlotte County has found Ryan Cole guilty of first degree murder for the 2019 slaying of 15-year-old Khyler Edman.

After a week long trial, on Friday, the jury deliberated for about 4.5 hours before delivering the verdict shortly before 2:30 p.m. He was found guilty of first degree murder, burglary with assault or battery, and burglary charges.

He gave no reaction as the verdict was read to the court.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Ryan Clayton Cole

In September 2019, Cole, 33, broke into Edman's home, where the teenager was babysitting his 5-year-old sister. According to investigators, Edman confronted Cole to protect his sister, leading to a violent encounter that resulted in Edman's death. His younger sister was unharmed.

Edman family Khyler Edman was killed in a home invasion burglary in 2019

Cole was arrested shortly after the incident, following a separate burglary nearby. He was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken into custody.

Cole is expected back in court for sentencing on May 15. He is facing the death penalty.

Cole was represented by attorneys Kathleen Fitzgeorge, Toby Oonk, Rex Darrow, Ryan Downey and Jay Brizel.

The case was prosecuted by Shannon Doolity and Jennifer Garczewski. Judge Lisa Porter presided.