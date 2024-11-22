PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Former Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murraytendered his resignation 13 days after a 20-week “resignation or termination” severance package was added to his contract and approved by three outgoing city council members. Now, the current city council will reconsider that decision.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Greg Murray's resignation:

Punta Gorda City Manager resigned two weeks after 20-week severance pay approved

In Murray’s three page resignation letter, dated Nov. 11, he states "I am unable to adequately express my concerns in a manner that reflects what is expected of a city employee, and since requests for enhanced communication have been continually rebuffed, I have no option but to very regrettably tender my resignation effective at the close of business, November 19, 2024.”

Murray goes on to say that in the past the city council was “collegiate and at least could disagree civilly” but in the last year he felt a “period of contention and hostility, coupled with misinformation, disregard for staff , and blatant violation of Charter requirements began.”

On Thursday, Vice-Mayor Greg Julian said with the new members of the city council (Jeannine Polk and Janis Denton), including himself, Murray would have been removed from his role sooner or later.

Fox 4. Vice Mayor Greg Julian speaks with Fox 4's Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk.

“We were planning to do that, either ask him to resign or that we would let him go,” Julian told Fox 4.

Julian said while on the campaign trail, the newly elected council members had heard concerns from the public about Murray’s performance as the city manager.

“We as candidates had made comments over time, talking with the residents that have told us they were unhappy with them and that's what they were asking us to do, and I'm sure he was aware of that,” said Julian.

Now council will search for a new city manager, while Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert assumes the interim role.

Julian said the council will also review Murray’s 20 week severance package that was approved at the Nov. 6 meeting.

“That was a big surprise and a lot of residents are very angry about it quite frankly,” said Julian. “So we're going to take another look at it.”

Former Mayor Lynne Matthews, Bill Dryburgh and Donna Peterman voted in favor of Murray's severance package. All three were ousted from their seats in the Nov. 5 election.

City of Punta Gorda. Bill Dryburgh, Lynne Matthews, Donna Peterman.

“Nobody got to see the contract, other than I believe Lynne Matthews and they went and signed it immediately afterwards so it was in effect,” said Julian. “And that is the part people are upset about, not having had full disclosure on that, and just unhappy with the last minute $75,000 severance package which many people don’t think he deserves.”

In August, Murray was removed from a downtown bar by the police, after an employee said he wouldn't leave and was acting disorderly. Murray told Fox 4 that was the result of a medical episode.