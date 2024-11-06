PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Three new members were elected to Punta Gorda’s City Council on Tuesday, as challengers swept the incumbents.

In District 1, Jeannine Polk won against incumbent Donna Peterman, winning 59.53% of the vote. In District 2, Greg Julian won against incumbent and Vice Mayor Bill Dryburgh with 52.11% of the vote. District 4 challenger Janis Denton earned 53.85%, defeating incumbent Mayor Lynne Mathews.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on election results for Punta Gorda City Council seats:

Denton, Julian, Polk unseat Punta Gorda City Council incumbents

“I’m really grateful for our residents because they spoke, they haven't been happy with what's been going on and I heard it over and over again so, it's time to step up and give them a choice,” Denton told Fox 4. “We are going to do everything we can to make our town great again.”

“I am so excited that we have the opportunity now to represent our community, they spoke, we listened and now we have the opportunity to turn things around,” said Julian.

“Truly I am excited for the people because when three people win, it is a testament to, its time to be listening to what the people have to say and that's the most important part of this election,” Polk told Fox 4.

The trio campaigned together, and hold similar views on issues like infrastructure investments and land development regulations. Each of them told Fox 4 that moving forward the city council will have more interaction with residents as they make decisions on city issues.

“Its going to be resident led, that's what we ran on,” said Polk. “We need to talk to the people and ask them what they want, which will involve a lot of workshops with the people, a lot of open town hall meetings, and we will see where the people take us. That’s what this is all about.”