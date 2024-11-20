Punta Gorda City Manager resigns

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On Wednesday Punta Gorda's City Council unanimously accepted Greg Murray's resignation.

It comes after months of controversy for Murray.

Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray Resigns

Wednesday's meeting was the first meeting with all three of the newly elected City Council members.

The Council talked at length about whether to reconsider Murray's 20 week severance package. Former Mayor, Lynne Matthews signed it.

Newly elected Mayor Deb Lux said the contract was done in bad faith - and needs to be looked at further.

Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert will assume the Interim City Manager position while the city looks for other candidates.

Murray made the news back in August.

FOX 4's Alex Orenczuk first broke the story and was the first reporter to show you the video of police removing him from a bar for acting disorderly.

Police took Murray to the hospital and when Orenczuk asked Murray what happened, he said the incident was the result of a medical episode.

The City Council at the time supported Murray, and he stayed on the job.

Today, the new City Council accepted the city manager's resignation.

Previous Reporting:

CITY MANAGER RESPONDS TO BODY CAM FOOTAGE

FIRST ON FOX 4: Watch police remove Punta Gorda City Manager from bar