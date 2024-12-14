Person of interest charged in fatal Nasturtium Drive shooting

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office 37-year-old Tiffany May has been charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 2 shooting death of Denis Carmody.

Carmody, 63, was shot and killed at his Nasturtium Drive in south Charlotte County.

May was first named as a person of interest and was arrested on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge. The probable cause affidavit for the arrested stated may had allegedly asked to shoot Carmody’s revolver, he obliged and the pair went to a corner of the property to fire the gun. According to the PCA, a witness heard approximately three gunshots.

Karen Brownell. Denis Carmody.

The Sheriff’s Office said the revolver had May’s DNA on it, and the revolver matched the ballistics profile of the gun that killed Carmody

May is being held at the Charlotte County jail without bond.