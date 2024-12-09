Person of interest in deadly Charlotte County shooting pleads not guilty

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On Monday, the individual named as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 63-year-old Denis Carmodypleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing a firearm by a felon, according to court documents.

Carmody was fatally shot outside his home on Nasturtium Drive on Nov. 2. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office named 37-year-old Tiffany May as a person of interest in Carmody’s death on Nov. 5.

Karen Brownell. Denis Carmody.

Initially, May was arrested for allegedly providing false identification to law enforcement, a charge that was dismissed on Monday.

According to the probable cause affidavit for May’s firearm charge, she was allegedly at Carmody’s home around the time of the shooting and had “inquired about shooting” Carmody’s chrome .38 revolver that he carried.

The sheriff’s office has not yet charged anyone directly for causing Carmody’s death.