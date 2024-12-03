Victim identified in Charlotte County shooting death, person of interest arrested

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left 63-year-old Denis Carmody dead on Monday morning.
Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on day two of a shooting investigation on Nasturtium Drive:
CCSO confirmed the death on Monday, but did not identify Carmody as the victim until Tuesday evening. The sheriff's office said Carmody was found shot and killed in front of a home on Nasturtium Drive, and that a person of interest has been arrested on unrelated charges.
More than 24 hours after the shooting, investigators remained at the taped off crime scene, located in a neighborhood near US-41 in south Charlotte County.
Several forensic science units were at the scene as was CCSO’s mobile command center and emergency response team trailer.
"As always, I want to thank the Charlotte County community for their patience as my Major Crimes Unit conducts a thorough investigation to determine what happened," said Sheriff Bill Prummell. "Any death investigation is saddening, but one in the middle of the holiday season hits a little harder. Please pray for the family and loved ones of Mr. Carmody as they now cope with his loss."
CCSO has not released a possible motive or circumstances of the shooting. Fox 4 will continue to follow the developments of the investigation.