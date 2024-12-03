Victim identified in Charlotte County shooting death, person of interest arrested

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that left 63-year-old Denis Carmody dead on Monday morning.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on day two of a shooting investigation on Nasturtium Drive:

DAY TWO: Active investigation continues in Charlotte County shooting death

CCSO confirmed the death on Monday, but did not identify Carmody as the victim until Tuesday evening. The sheriff's office said Carmody was found shot and killed in front of a home on Nasturtium Drive, and that a person of interest has been arrested on unrelated charges.

More than 24 hours after the shooting, investigators remained at the taped off crime scene, located in a neighborhood near US-41 in south Charlotte County.

Several forensic science units were at the scene as was CCSO’s mobile command center and emergency response team trailer.

Andy Cunningham, Fox 4. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting death on Nasturtium Drive.

"As always, I want to thank the Charlotte County community for their patience as my Major Crimes Unit conducts a thorough investigation to determine what happened," said Sheriff Bill Prummell. "Any death investigation is saddening, but one in the middle of the holiday season hits a little harder. Please pray for the family and loved ones of Mr. Carmody as they now cope with his loss."

CCSO has not released a possible motive or circumstances of the shooting. Fox 4 will continue to follow the developments of the investigation.