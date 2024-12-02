Watch Now
Deputies investigating death in rural Punta Gorda

Deputies are on Nasturtium Drive and Orange Blossom Boulevard.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in rural Punta Gorda.

Deputies are on Nasturtium Drive and Orange Blossom Boulevard. Fox 4 Photojournalist Andy Cunningham is on the scene and can see forensic deputies along with the sheriff's office command unit.

Fox 4 asked the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for more details. The only thing they would tell us is that there's a death investigation. They would not confirm when this happened, if there's a suspect in custody, is the death suspicious or if there's a threat to the public.

